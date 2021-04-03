RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) and Sheriff's office responded to a house fire near Murfreesboro Friday afternoon.
RCFR said around 4:00 p.m. crews arrived at Delbridge Road where heavy smoke and fire were coming from the second story of the home. Upon locating the fire, firefighters made quick entry through the back of the house and extinguished it.
"Fire crews were met with poor visibility conditions, but did an excellent job locating the fire and containing it to the floor where it originated," said Lt. Andy Haston.
RCFR said their investigation determined the fire to be an accident and no injuries were reported.
