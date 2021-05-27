CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three people were injured in a head-on car crash in Pleasant View on Wednesday.
Fire crews say they responded to the wreck on Old Clarksville Pike and found one of the passengers still trapped inside the vehicle, while others needed medical attention.
Pleasant View Volunteer Fire (PVVFD) crews extricated the patient and secured a landing zone for Vanderbilt Lifeflight and Air Evac.
Two patients were reportedly flown to area hospitals while the third patient was transported in an ambulance.
In a Facebook post, PVVFD thanked assisting responding units including Cheatham County EMS, Robertson County EMS, Vanderbilt Lifeflight, Air Evac, Pleasant View Police Department, Cheatham County Sheriffs Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
