NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Fire crews quickly put out a structure fire early Saturday morning on Bellevue Road.
Nashville Fire said when they arrived to 352 Bellevue Road, the structure was “fully involved,” so crews took a defensive approach to prevent the fire “from spreading to nearby properties and reduce the risk of injuries.”
No injuries are reported as the structure was unoccupied.
Fire crews remained on the scene for several hours, according to a Nashville Fire spokesperson, and an investigation is underway.
No firefighters were hurt during the incident.
