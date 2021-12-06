No one was injured after a house fire in Rutherford County on Sunday night.
Firefighters were called to the 300 block of E Jefferson Pike around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing fire in the attic. The fire was quickly knocked down.
Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be accidental.
