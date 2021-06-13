NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Fire investigators are looking to find out what started a fire at a home in North Nashville on Sunday.
Fire officials say heavy smoke was coming from the house on 12th Avenue North when firefighters arrived around 9:30 a.m.
Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire after the residents got out of the home safely.
No injuries were reported. Investigators were called to the scene to find out the cause.
