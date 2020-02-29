NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is battling a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Hermitage in the 100 block of Arbor Lake Blvd.
Authorities tell News4 100 people are without a home for Saturday night and 40-50 people are permanently without a home.
#Breaking massive fire at Highlands at the Lake apartments in Hermitage. Was told by neighbor at least two were taken to hospital. You could see the fire and smoke from highway. @WSMV #Nashville pic.twitter.com/nxiWpfe9Di— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) March 1, 2020
#Breaking VIDEO of #Nashville fire fighter climbing the ladder over this huge fire. We’ve seen some residents right outside the building on fire be looked at. Crews pushed us back a ways. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/wgTbmxqmBl— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) March 1, 2020
#Breaking #Update Everyone is accounted for in Hermitage apartment fire. 1 consume confined taken to hospital for smoke. At LEAST 40-50 people impacted.#Nashville Fire is working with management. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/PHKEnCP0iQ— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) March 1, 2020
#Breaking HUNDREDS of people are out of a home tonight after fire. Power is being cut off at Highlands at the Lake. 278 units. 40-50 permanently out of home because of fire. NES is enroute to isolate building. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/eYvXGhj51P— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) March 1, 2020
Firefighters have cut power to the complex for the safety of personnel and the public. Nashville Electric Service is trying to figure out how to isolate the apartment. All people are accounted for and a dog was also rescued from the third floor.
One dog was rescued from the third floor. We are giving the dog oxygen. pic.twitter.com/1GBinNbeiJ— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 1, 2020
Please avoid the area. We have cut power to the complex for the safety of personnel and the public. The @RedCrossTN has been notified. Still no injuries.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 1, 2020
News4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
