NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A vehicle fire that caused damage to surrounding vehicles inside a parking garage near Vanderbilt has been extinguished.
Nashville Fire tells News4 that the fire was reported inside the East Garage basement level on Medical Center Drive on Wednesday morning.
Crews actively worked to extinguish the flames and ventilate the smoke from the garage.
"At least 4 additional vehicles sustained visible smoke damage, however it is likely that several other vehicles within the garage will smell of smoke on the interior as well.” Kendra Loney, Nashville Fire Department Public Information Officer, said.
We are working to find out what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.
News4 has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us on this developing story.
