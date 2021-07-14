CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Fire Rescue crews battled a blaze at a home on Shirley Drive early Wednesday morning.
3:02 am- Battalion 2 crews from Stations 6, 7, 10, 11, and 1 are on the scene of a structure fire. CFR was initially dispatched to a first responder call on Shirley Dr. for a female threatening suicide. At 3:49, the scene was cleared for fire crews to approach the scene. pic.twitter.com/Acpx96rPnu— Clarksville Fire Rescue (@ClksFire) July 14, 2021
First responders were initially dispatched to the area around 3 a.m. for a woman threatening suicide.
Shortly after arriving, crews noticed that the home was on fire.
Clarksville Police had to subdue the woman, who had a gun, before firefighters could start working to extinguish the blaze.
Crews say the fire spread to houses on both sides of the home.
Aerial ladders were used to contain the fire and keep it from spreading further.
The area on Shirley Drive is is now closed as crews investigate the cause of the fire.
