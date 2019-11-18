NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is at the scene of a house fire on Eastland Ave. in East Nashville.
The fire department said one pet has died and firefighters are looking for another. At least one cat was rescued and is on its way to a local veterinarian.
We are on the scene of this house fire on Eastland Avenue. The fire is under control and no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/mMJt8Sb5JE— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 18, 2019
Unfortunately at least one pet has perished and we are searching for another. At least one other cat was rescued and on its way to a local vet. pic.twitter.com/y3XPLW7i7K— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 18, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.