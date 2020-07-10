HERMITAGE, TENN. (WSMV) - Fire crews battled a blaze at Nashville Shores Marina late Thursday night.
Fire crews responded to a fire on Bell Road in Hermitage Thursday that damaged parts of the Nashville Shores Marina.
Crews battled the blaze in an area of the water park's employee parking lot.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the fire or how the blaze started.
News4 is working to gather more information from this developing scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.