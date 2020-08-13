DONELSON, TENN. (WSMV) - Fire crews battled a warehouse fire in Donelson early Thursday morning. 

Crews told News4 the blaze began when a vehicle and trailer inside the warehouse for the Enviro Scapes Landscaping Company on Shady Grove Road. 

Fire crews arrived on the scene after the flames set off a burglary alarm. The fire was put out with no significant damage to the building. 

There were no reported injuries in the fire. 

