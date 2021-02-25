Fire closes roads, spreads to bushes in Hermitage

A fire has caused authorities to close a road in Hermitage on Wednesday evening.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fire has caused authorities to close a road in Hermitage on Wednesday evening. 

The fire was reported near the intersection of Central Pike and Tulip Road around 4 p.m. Fire crews said a barn as "burning and spread to nearby bushes."

Drivers have been informed that traffic will be shut down on Central Pike from Tulip Grove Road to almost Old Hickory Boulevard.  

There are no reported injuries, according to fire officials.

Fire crews are searching an abandoned barn at the scene. A witness told firefighters that "homeless person sometimes stays inside. However, they are not sure if they were inside when the fire started."

 

