Fire closes roads, spreads to bushes in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fire has caused authorities to close a road in Hermitage on Wednesday evening.
The fire was reported near the intersection of Central Pike and Tulip Road around 4 p.m. Fire crews said a barn as "burning and spread to nearby bushes."
Our personnel spotted this fire on Central Pike and Tulip Road in Hermitage. A structure was burning and spread to nearby bushes. No injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/2dn82FMqvw— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 25, 2021
Drivers have been informed that traffic will be shut down on Central Pike from Tulip Grove Road to almost Old Hickory Boulevard.
There are no reported injuries, according to fire officials.
Fire crews are searching an abandoned barn at the scene. A witness told firefighters that "homeless person sometimes stays inside. However, they are not sure if they were inside when the fire started."
The fire is under control and personnel continue to make sure the vegetation nearby is also not burning. pic.twitter.com/Stwdl8mnXL— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.