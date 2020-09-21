Fire closes Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET (WSMV) - A fire has closed roads in Mt. Juliet on Monday afternoon, police confirmed.
Lebanon Road is closed near Grandview Drive, according to a tweet from police.
There is no word, how serious the fire is and if anyone was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on air and online.
