GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - The cause of a house fire is under investigation in Robertson County on Sunday night.
According to Smokey Barn News, firefighters were called to a fire just after 10 p.m. on Orchard Drive and Church Street.
Multiple fire and police agencies responded to the home and quickly worked to extinguish the flames.
“Without their great work, the home would have suffered heavy damage or worse. It was a great stop,” Greenbrier Fire Chief Kyle Hamill said.
Smokey Barn reports that the preliminary investigation shows a neighbors doghouse may have been where the fire started.
Chief Hamill said burn patterns spotlighted the doghouse where an electrical cord for a heat source ignited it, before spreading to the fence between the homes.
The house's garage is a total loss and the home suffered minor damage. No injuries were reported.
