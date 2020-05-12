NORTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a marble and granite company in North Nashville Tuesday.
The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. for a fire at the Avani Marble and Granite Company building.
Crews at the scene tell us there was a fire in the roof of the building. No one was reportedly inside the building at the time of the fire.
According to fire officials, the building is under construction/demolition and welding equipment was found. They believe the welding equipment may have been left on overnight.
Firefighters stayed at the scene on the roof checking for hot spots.
Crews had Centennial Boulevard blocked off until 8 a.m. No injuries were reported.
