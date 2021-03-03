MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Crews responded to a fire at a popular restaurant in downtown Clarksville on Wednesday.
Fire officials say a kitchen fire broke out at Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on Franklin Street near Austin Peay University.
Crews are on the scene at a commercial fire, downtown on Franklin St. Avoid the area! It is an active fire scene. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen of the Blackhorse. No injuries are reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/5I61ygbV5g— Clarksville Fire Rescue (@ClksFire) March 3, 2021
We're told at the scene that the fire was contained and firefighters are targeting hotspots inside the restaurant.
We're working to find out if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire and what caused it. No injuries were reported.
