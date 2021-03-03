Blackhorse Restaurant Fire

Fire officials say a kitchen fire broke out at Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on Franklin Street near Austin Peay University. 

 Blake Summer's iPhone 12 Pro Max

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Crews responded to a fire at a popular restaurant in downtown Clarksville on Wednesday. 

Fire officials say a kitchen fire broke out at Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on Franklin Street near Austin Peay University. 

We're told at the scene that the fire was contained and firefighters are targeting hotspots inside the restaurant. 

We're working to find out if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire and what caused it. No injuries were reported. 

Stay with News4 for updates. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.