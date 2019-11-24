MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a Murfreesboro motel.
Authorities on scene say NW Broad Street at Medical Center Parkway and Medical Center at College Street were closed after the Jackson Motel caught fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and all guests were evacuated and accounted for.
TRAFFIC ALERT: NW Broad Street at Medical Center Pkwy and Medical Center at College Street are closed due to a structure fire at the Jackson Motel. Fire has been extinguished. All guests evacuated and accounted for. @BoroFireRescue— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) November 24, 2019
UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are flowing again. Fire Marshal's Division is on scene investigating. Two people taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) November 24, 2019
Two people had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Crews continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
