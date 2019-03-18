NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At least three homes were damaged after a fire in the 700 block of Maple Place in East Nashville on Monday morning.
The fire chief said the flames sparked in the attic of one home and then spread to two other houses.
Two of the homes sustained extensive roof damage. The third home has minor roof damage.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
