MARSHALL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews are working to determine what started a large fire at a Cornersville truck stop Monday morning.
The fire happened at the Tennessean Truck Stop off I-65 at Exit 22 in Marshall County.
A viewer photo sent to News4 showed how large the fire grew before fire crews got the blaze under control.
Authorities closed Highway 31a and the on/off ramps onto the interstate as a result of the fire.
They're asking commuters to avoid the area as emergency crews continue to work.
At this time no injuries have been reported.
Follow News4 for updates.
