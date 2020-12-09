NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An audit of Tennessee's Department of Children's Services unveiled several problems, from security checks to overworked employees.
DCS investigates cases of child abuse, handles foster care placement and oversees youth detention centers.
An audit covering October of 2016 to July of this year found that the DCS did not always perform adequate background checks on employees or volunteers.
The audit also found that some caseworkers are overloaded, with 20 percent of DCS employees reportedly handing more than 20 cases at a time.
DCS also could not show that it had an adequate staff ratio for a juvenile detention facility in Somerville.
DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichols responded to the report by our NBC affiliate in Memphis.
"DCS has already worked diligently to address, enhance and correct our services through new policies and protocols before the comptroller released the report," Nichols said in part.
The auditors will present their findings to lawmakers today in Nashville.
Follow News4 for updates to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.