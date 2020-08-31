NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - After-school hours look different for many children right now, whether they're learning at home or in the classroom. But there are still many viable options out there for students needing something to do once the final bell rings.
At the top of the list for after-school options Parents Magazine suggests ‘Girl Scouts At Home,’ which is open for all grade levels.
"We have activities that you can do with your parents. They're lots of fun and you can learn some new skills at the same time."
The program is so popular that it has now been extended through the fall.
You can find free, self-guided activities in STEM, entrepreneurship, life skills and the outdoors.
If you have a bookworm at home or maybe want your child to become one, check out book club for kids. Or try this free 20-minute podcast with discussions on books and interviews with authors.
From making and tasting new recipes, to experiments and food quizzes, your little foodie might love Kitchen Classroom from America's Test Kitchen.
And if you're focused on STEAM – that is, fun that's geared around science, technology, engineering, arts and math – check out Marco Polo World School.
The digital learning platform has games, video lessons, and thousands of interactive activities. There's a fee for this one though, starting at $9.99 a month.
Whatever your child’s interests, there are lots of after-school ideas promoting learning and creativity during these unprecedented times.
To read the full Parents Magazine article click here.
Parents Magazine is owned by the Meredith Corporation, the same company that owns WSMV News4.
