NASHVILLE (WSMV) - When tornado warnings are issued in any part of our area, we always tell you to immediately get in your safe place.
A basement is the best place, but what happens if you don’t have one?
We’re live here in Kingston Springs where this home took a direct hit from that EF-2 tornado that tore through this community.
There is a couple of things I’d like to point out. First, the roof was cleanly torn off this home, and the front windows shattered.
I’m standing in the living room which was riddled with broken glass and debris. Look at this piece of glass that was embedded into this wall.
But the homeowners of this building survived because they got to their safe space with seconds to spare. This bathroom was virtually untouched by the destruction. So was this closet in the kitchen.
Therefore, we always tell you to get into your safe space when tornado warnings are issued. And this home is an example of how it may just save your life.
