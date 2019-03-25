As the sun goes down, Lower Broadway heats up.
But even during the mid-day hours, Broadway is seeing an interesting mix of partiers and families looking to take in the sights.
It's definitely a much different scene when the neon lights shine brightest.
Some families say they love coming down to Broadway, but they're strategic about when they do.
Eric and Beth nelson have a 10 and 12-year-old. They come to Nashville from Chicago regularly. The Nelsons love visiting the beating heart of Music City. But, they say they've learned when's the most family friendly time to come.
“We try to get here by 11, early in the morning before people get to the drunk level that we'd prefer to not have our kids around,” Beth Nelson said. “We like that 11-3 o’clock time slot we feel like that's better. Also, we tend to avoid the weekends.
At Nashville Underground, general manager Monte Silva says they're working to put in a bowling alley and gaming center for kids and families to use during the day.
There's a lot more kids, and families coming down to Broadway,” said Silva. “We've always been warm and inviting place for families to come.”
Butch Spyridon, President & CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. said in a statement, "With all the attractions in the downtown area, we have often referred to downtown as a museum by day and our theme park at night. So we encourage our visiting families to enjoy Broadway during the day before the bars heat up in the evening."
For a list of family friendly locations and sight around downtown and lower Broadway, click here.
