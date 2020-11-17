NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We know teens can be savvy to get what they want – even if that means hiding drugs in your home.
One parent showed a reporter at our sister station in Atlanta a few things she learned through a painful experience.
“Instinctively, I knew something was wrong.”
Catherine Joiner agreed to take part in an experiment at a furniture store, where there was a mock-up of a teenager’s bedroom designed to see if parents could spot some of the places kids might hide drugs.
The mother of two quickly spotted everything that was placed.
“I see lots of hiding places.”
Catherine is not a detective, but a mother who got her training trying to save her teenage son from addiction.
“They’re getting more and more clever,” she said. “They’re getting more inventive ways to hide things.”
A quick search on Amazon turns up lots of gadgets where someone can hide drugs.
It’s reminding us – that even in a pandemic – the security of being at home can be misleading.
“Everything may appear OK. They’re not out running the streets. They’re home,” Joiner said. “Everything appears to be fine but they’re hiding it in plain sight.”
According to American Addiction Centers, the top places for kids to hide drugs are in writing utensils, designed to look like something else — and in cans or cups designed to hold other items.
