NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Finding inexpensive parking in downtown Nashville is a challenge during a normal week. When CMA Fest is happening all over downtown inexpensive parking is the stuff of dreams.
We DID find some places where you can park all day for (perhaps?) affordable rates:
- The Gulch Crossings Garage at 1033 Demonbreun & Velocity Garage at 320 11th Ave. South will allow the first hour FREE today - Sunday.
- Premier Parking lots downtown will cost $20 for ever 2 hours.
- SP+ parking lots will be $25 for 2 hours, but will cut you a better deal if you stay longer-- $40 for 6 hours.
- The Downtown Library location on 7th Ave. will allow parking all day for $14
- There are still some weekend-long parking passes available at the Metro Courthouse Garage that allow you to park for the entire weekend for $105.
- Nissan Stadium all-day parking is $83.80/day.
