NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The final suspect charged in Holly Bobo case was released from a prison in Nashville on Wednesday morning.
The Tennessee Department of Corrections has confirmed that Jason Autry was released from Riverbend Maximum Security Institution at 9:30 a.m.
The release of Autry comes after he accepted a plea deal on Monday afternoon. Autry turned state's evidence against Zach Adams.
Authorities said Adams was convicted on the strength of Autry's testimony.
Autry has been in jail for nine years and had not gone to trial before his release this week. The total sentence for Autry was eight years.
In September 2017, Adams was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 50 years for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Bobo.
Bobo went missing nine years ago in Decatur County
