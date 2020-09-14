SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) - Jason Autry, who is the final suspect charged in Holly Bobo case, accepted a plea deal in court on Monday afternoon.
Autry is the last remaining suspect in the Holly Bobo murder case. In court, he accepted a plea deal for turning state's evidence against Zach Adams
Adams was convicted on the strength of Autry's testimony.
Autry has been in jail for nine years and has not gone to trial yet.
The total sentence for Autry was eight years, thus he will be released from prison once he heads back to Nashville on Monday.
