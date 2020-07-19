Final push for grassroots group petitions to recall Metro tax increase

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Local grass-roots organizations had a final push on Sunday with a rally to collect signatures for a petition to make Metro Nashville's mayor and council to reconsider the 34% property tax increase.
Group NoTax4Nash started the petition 30 days ago and will turn in the petition on Monday. Organizers say regardless of outcome, the petition should send a clear message to the mayor and council about how residents feel.
"We're resoundingly hearing the 34% tax increase was not only, it wasn’t something we we had to have but it was just egregious," said Michelle Foreman, organizer of NoTax4Nash.
Foreman's group has to collect more than 68 thousand signatures to get a recall.
"It’s pretty obvious the tyrannical overreach that they’re doing with the tax increase along with the shutdown of businesses," said Nashville resident Aron Applegate.
Other residents are joining in other petitions started by the group to also remove and replace Nashville's Mayor and Councilmembers.
Some Nashville residents say they are concerned people cannot recover fast enough to pay the tax increase after the March 3rd tornadoes, then COVID-19 shutdowns across the city. They're concerned it will force more people from their homes.
"We're not going to be able to afford it if we can’t get back to work," said Kimberly Edwards, organizer of #FreeTN who protested to reopen during COVID shutdowns. "We're not here to say we don’t want to pitch in we’re not here to deny the city obviously needs some change. We’re to give it a different change."
Edwards and Foreman say their groups also asked city officials to find non-essentials in the budget to cut or use sales tax revenue to lessen the tax increase, but had no success.
“No not one council remember returned an email or phone call,” said Foreman.
Foreman says even if the group doesn’t come up with enough signatures for a recall, they plan to come back until they see results.
