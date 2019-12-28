NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The countdown is on for Nashville's Music City Midnight.
This is the 4th year the celebration will be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.
Country artist Keith Urban will be headlining the event for the 4th year.
This year he will be joined by Stevie Nicks.
Preparations for the celebration have been underway for months.
“We start really right after the 4th of July. We start booking the talent, start making the plans. Really it takes about 6 months. This year we came out on December 16th and started setting up", said Deana Ivey, Executive Vice President for Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.
The free event offers a variety of music.
"We always try to make sure that our line up has a great, diverse --- very diverse line up. That it’s all genres of music", said Ivey.
The event is expected to bring in 200,000 people.
Last year it generated 23 million dollars in direct visitor spending.
People are encouraged to non-perishable food that will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
Gates open up at 4:00 p.m.
