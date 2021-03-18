NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is two days away from a mass vaccination site at Nissan Stadium, where 10,000 people will receive their COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The setup at the Nissan Stadium parking lot will begin on Friday with cones, signs, and tents in parking lots A through D.

"I describe this, I say 'I feel like I'm planning the royal wedding,'" Rachel Franklin, Metro Nashville Public Health Department Bureau Director said.

Franklin is the mastermind behind Saturday's mass vaccination, where 20 lanes of cars will file through with patients inside rolling up their sleeves.

"There are approximately 200 appointments per 15-minute slot," Franklin explains. "So that's 800 cars an hour."

While Nissan Stadium has been barren of entertainment for months, this event will bring the place somewhat back to normal. There will be Titans cheerleaders, even live music.

"Hopefully, they can have their windows down while they are waiting in the initial waiting lot to hear some live music and get greeted by the Titans cheerleaders and TRAC," Franklin said.

But there's still work to do. Metro Public Health said they recruited enough volunteer nurses to distribute the vaccine, but they can always use more volunteers. If you are qualified and interested in helping out at the Nissan Stadium vaccine event, click here to sign up.

"From us starting to recruit yesterday, we recruited about 35 additional people just in the last less than 24 hours," comments Franklin.

Thursday morning, Metro Public Health also opened 700 more time slots after some patients signed up for duplicates, which were filled Thursday quickly.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department reminds people to come as close to their appointment time as possible, but no more than 30 minutes. They also wear clothing that is easy to access the upper arm and carpool when necessary to avoid traffic backups.

The event runs 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 20. While all the slots are filled for March 20 event, health officials said they "are continuing to open additional slots at the ongoing COVID vaccine clinic at Music City Center and expect to reopen Friday morning for the coming two weeks."