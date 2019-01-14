For decades, it was an institution, a Music Row icon, a songwriters' oasis. Bobby's Idle Hour is now closed. The bar's final hours stretched from Saturday night into Sunday morning, with longtime patrons staying until the very last minutes. The story of Bobby's may not be over.
"I've had 1,200 shifts here in the last five years," said bartender Josh Distad. "We have people from 21 to 85 that come in and play in here."
"It's a warm feeling," said Janet Ethington, a harmonica player known to the bar as Janet From Another Planet. "Everybody loves you no matter what. It doesn't matter if you're a great singer. If you have a passion for writing songs and playing music, this is the spot. When I first moved here I found this place, and it became my home."
"Nothing's contrived around here," added weekly musician Jim Martin. "It's all dirt road. Gritty. It's gritty. This place is hallowed ground because all the guys who came before us came through here."
It's moved buildings and changed names, but for 70 years the bar's been on Music Row.
Musician Sam Cooper led a band through a set on the familiar stage, surrounded by walls covered with dollar bills signed by guests. Despite the energy of the room, there was a reason for some somber faces.
"I know I may not see some of these people ever again," said Ethington.
Developer Panattoni is taking the properties of five Music Row places for a new mixed-use building. Bobby's will be torn down.
"What this place was ended tonight," said Distad. "I never got a chance to just sit back and see what it was, y'know? There's no right or wrong way between progress and preservation."
"Very sad," added Ethington. "This is happening all over Nashville. This is an icon. It's history, and it's going away. The family and everything that made this town is going away. The musicians made this town what it is, and they're not treating them right."
Early Sunday morning, Distad looked the doors. These were the quiet, very last minutes for Bobby's. Or were they?
The owner, Thom 'Lizard' Case has given Distad the bar. He hopes another building can also carry that same relaxed family feel.
"We're going to fight to keep it on Music Row," said Distad. "There's a chance we don't get it open. That's a real possibility. I've got my fingers crossed on a place, but I don't want to make any guarantees. I don't want to get anyone's hopes up, but I think we've found a spot, and I think we can make it special."
