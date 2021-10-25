NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Monday marks the final day for residents that fell victim to flooding in August to apply for federal assistance.
This assistance is for residents of Dickson, Hickman, Houston, and Humphreys counties.
Residents in the affected areas received nearly $1 million in additional federal relief assistance. 48 individuals in the Humphreys County community received almost $870,000 for home repairs and replacement of personal property.
FEMA has provided more than $6.4 million to 3,803 applicants in the specific counties. This includes $4.8 million for home repairs.
$1.6 million went towards other needs, such as coverage for damaged personal property and other disaster-related expenses.
The U.S. Small Business Administration approved more than $8.8 million low-interest disaster loans to individuals and families to repair their homes as well as to businesses.
Those with insurance should still apply for assistance as they may qualify for grants to help with disaster related expenses that insurance might not cover.
In order to apply, you can visit their website here, download the FEMA app to a smartphone, or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
