CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, the judge will read the final charges in the case of the Dickson County man accused of the death and disappearance of his 5-year-old child in 2018.

On Friday morning, the state and defense delivered their closing arguments.

The defense started by saying law enforcement didn’t investigate everything. Then, the defense brought up how there is zero DNA or physical forensic evidence in this case. They said nothing to link Joseph to the murder of Joe Clyde Daniels.

The state started its closing arguments by showing an innocent picture of who Joe Clyde was. The state argued Daniels was in a downward spiral before Joe Clyde Daniels disappeared. He lost his job, and his wife was having an affair. She also told the man she saw she wanted to take Joe Clyde Daniels because he provided $1,200 per month due to disability.

State showed videos of Joe Clyde Daniels toward the end of their argument to show who this innocent 5-year-old was. This video is the video shown with the first witness, Joe Clyde’s teacher.

Around 1:15 p.m., Judge David Wolfe will read charges and he will then pick the four alternates to go back to Chattanooga. Then, the remaining jurors will deliberate after that.

Daniels is accused of killing Joe Clyde in April 2018 and then getting rid of his body, which has not been found.

Daniels faces five charges in connection with the case – first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a felony, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence.

On Thursday, both the state and the defense rested their cases in the trial. The defense called no witnesses. The state left the jury with final pieces of evidence to prove their case. This evidence included new accounts of what joseph was doing during the search for Joe Clyde in 2018.

On Thursday, Prosecutors had questions about one phone call, particularly his community college, that Joseph Daniels made during the search.

The jury also saw Facebook messages revealing that Krystal, Joe Clyde's mother, may have had an affair in March 2018. The messages showed she wanted to end her marriage with Joseph Daniels.

They also saw a text showing that joseph's mental state may have been shaky in the days before Joe Clyde Disappeared.