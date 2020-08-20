“I love horror movies,” he smiled, surrounded by a garage lined wall-to-wall with movie memorabilia.
“Dracula. Godzilla. Gremlins. All the Ghostbusters crew. Even have the Cryptkeeper lurking around here," Craig said, naming off the many movie references you can spot in his garage.
Craig runs a horror podcast, the Half-A**ed Horror Cast. He said when you talk movies this much, streaming at home just isn't the big screen.
“It’s not the same thing as those lights going down, and it’s all strangers, and you’re all going to go through the same roller coaster ride together," he explained.
For guys like Craig, it's been strange having major theater chains closed since mid-March, the poster cases empty.
News4 took a viewer poll asking if people are ready to head to the movies again. In our most recent check, poll results showed 45.8% said 'yes' while 54.2% said 'no.'
While Regal Theaters are set to reopen Friday, some AMC theaters like the Dine-In Thoroughbred in Franklin were back open Thursday. The theater came with mask requirements, limited seating capacity, and social distance spacing clearly marked on the floor.
Back at the garage of terror, what about a movie guy like Craig? Is he ready to go see a movie again?
“In spirit, I am," he said. "A piece of me is okay with letting it play out.
I feel like there are going to be some things to work out before it’s full swing and ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.