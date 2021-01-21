NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – When accused bomber Anthony Warner detonated an RV on 2nd Avenue North Christmas Day, protecting the historic buildings on the road was likely not part of his plan, as windows were blown out and some suffered massive damage.

2nd Ave, however, has a rich history in Nashville that helped make the city what it is.

“The story is that first settlers arrived on Christmas Eve, and they walked across the river about to where we're seeing those buildings right now,” said Ann Roberts. She is the Chair of the Metro Historical Commission Foundation and served as the former Executive Director of the Metro Historical Commission for 28 years.

Roberts said that Nashville would not be here without the Cumberland River, and without the river, 2nd Ave wouldn’t have been built. "The river was our corridor of transportation and shipping so they were built for that. It was obviously, it was a big deal to have that row of beautiful brick warehouse all along the river."

She said the buildings are anywhere between 125-145 years old and have dealt with other disasters. One block was burned down in 1985 between Church and Bank Street, and in 2010 it was a victim to the flood.

But 2nd Ave has always found a way to survive.

Initially when the buildings went up, Roberts explained, “the boats would come in and people would unload the goods and take them into the First Avenue facades and they would be sold out the Second Avenue facades. And it was Market Street then. That was its historic name.”

She said, “there were hardware stores, the George Dickel distillery started down here, the Nashville Sash and Door was here until the late 70s or early 80s.” But as businesses required shipping in and out, it became too challenging for owners to keep their business there.

Roberts even shared that in the early 70s, the 2nd Ave District became the first listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Nashville. “It was being listed at the same time that buildings such as the Ryman, the State Capitol, and Union Station were being listed. So that says a lot about where it ranks in its significance,” she said.

That’s why both non-profits the MHCF and The District Inc are partnering together to raise money for the restoration and preservation of the District.

"We knew that there would be some immediate needs, perhaps, structural analysis, maybe salvaging materials, stabilizing buildings and things that insurance might not cover."

So far, Roberts said, they’ve learned one good bit a news that because many of the first levels of the buildings are cast iron, they’re in good shape. “We are heartened by the initial reports from structural engineers that say that it’s not as bad as it looks so that’s very hopeful.”

A website has been set up for donations in helping the restorations.

Roberts also added that she hopes people will support the businesses on Second Avenue — “those that are still open and those that we hope will reopen.”