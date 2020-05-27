Meharry Medical School president and CEO Dr. James Hildreth went before the Committee on Ways and Means Wednesday to ask for $5 billion dollars over the next five years for historically black medical colleges and universities.
He hopes to help create the “Consortium of Black Medical Schools.”
In his testimony Dr. Hildreth said the consortium would provide, “critical services -- expanded testing, contact tracing, training of front-line workers, and drug development -- to address the unique needs of those who are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”
It comes as Metro Nashville released new numbers that show the impact of pandemic in the black community.
A chart released by Metro breaks down COVID-19 deaths by race.
The case fatality rate shows that the black community is at 3.8%.
The highest out of any race listed in the chart.
Charlane Oliver is the co-founder of The Equity Alliance.
The organization advocates for people of color.
Oliver said she is not shocked by those numbers.
“The black community is always bearing the brunt of systemic issues that occur in America. I think this pandemic is no different. I think we need to take a hard look at how we do healthcare delivery in not only just Nashville, but in Tennessee.”
