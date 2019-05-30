NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police were called to the Southwood Park apartments after a report of a stabbing on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the victim standing outside with a half-inch laceration on his chest.
Metro Nashville PD report that Alliyah Chaney got into an argument with her younger brother regarding her taking a Playstation gaming console. The argument reportedly escalated, getting louder.
The suspect said although her younger brother is bigger than her, she is not afraid of him. Chaney reportedly picked up a knife and threw it at her brother. She told police that he was "getting loud with her, and he is big."
She admitted to officers that her brother was antagonizing her to stab him, so she did.
Chaney was arrested for aggravated assault.
