TULLAHOMA, TENN. (WSMV) - Tullahoma police detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening at the Northgate Mall following an argument.
According to police, the suspect has fled from the mall after the incident.
If you have any information about this, you are asked to contact the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530.
