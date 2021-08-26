NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Students and staff are sheltering in place at McGavock High on Thursday afternoon, and no unauthorized individuals” are allowed on campus.
The lockdown at McGavock High comes after a fight involving “several students.”
At this time, Metro Schools spokesman Sean Braisted told the “situation is under control.” One student received medical treatment “after breaking through a window and cutting their hand.”
He added that those students involved in the fight would "face disciplinary action as appropriate.”
Metro Nashville Public Schools security and the Metro Nashville Police Department resource officer are at the school to help with dismissal.
