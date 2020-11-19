NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today a statewide flu shot initiative gets underway as Tennessee looks to avoid a "twindemic."
The initiative, called 'Fight Flu TN,' will bring statewide vaccination events to multiple locations in hopes to avoid a twindemic of COVID-19 and the flu.
The Tennessee Department of Health will host our annual Fight Flu event this Thursday, November 19. Get your flu vaccination! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect your entire community. For hours and locations in your county, go to https://t.co/yifs1aIknF pic.twitter.com/Ro6FOTZQ8Q— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 18, 2020
In Davidson County, you have four options to get a free flu shot.
You can go to the Lentz Public Health Center or the East Public Health Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. These locations will be drive-thru only.
The Woodbine Health Center will offer flu shots for walk-in patients between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. as well.
The COVID-19 testing site at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will also be open for flu shots from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..
If you want to receive a flu shot at any of these locations, you do not need health insurance, but you must wear a mask at all locations.
For anyone that cannot get their free shot on November 19th, you are encouraged to call one of the three Metro Public Health clinics to make an appointment free of charge.
East Nashville Public Health Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane, (615) 862-7916
Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Avenue, (615) 340-5607
Woodbine Public Health Center, 224 Oriel Avenue, (615) 862-7940
For a full list of flu shot locations or more information on the Fight Flu TN initiative, click here.
