NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Health is holding its 4th annual “Fight Flu TN” campaign to remind people to still get their yearly flu vaccinations.
These clinics are available in every county across Tennessee today.
TDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a yearly flu vaccine for most people, including pregnant women, infants and the elderly.
“This flu season, I encourage all eligible Tennesseans to make it a priority to get their flu vaccine,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “As we prepare to gather together for the holidays, I hope all Tennesseans are considering vaccinations to protect themselves and their family from serious illness, whether that is flu or COVID-19.”
TDH reminds everyone that the flu virus is highly contagious, and the best way to prevent the spread is to maintain proper personal hygiene and for anyone to stay home if he/she is feeling sick.
“A lot of the symptoms are the same," explains Dr. April Kapu, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. "So flu-like symptoms are upper respiratory symptoms so the cough, the fever, the congestion, the body aches, the headache with the flu you see some of that with COVID as well. So it’s important to get tested for both.”
For more information on "Fight Flu TN" and for clinic locations, you can visit here.
