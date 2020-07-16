We've all been trying to maintain our connections during this pandemic. There's no question this has been a very lonely time for many. One place got an idea.
"That kinda was my calling, I just wanna help folks who are older," said Ada Suarez-Blash.
Blash loves her work at this Donelson FiftyForward, an active aging center that does art and fitness. They're still doing healthy meal deliveries, online programs, and wellness calls, but the halls of the actual building are a very quiet place. Because of the pandemic, members haven't been inside for four months.
"It's hard when I speak to them on the phone cause they all just want to come out," said Ada.
For those people who just want to see someone, can anything be done? Turns out, there is.
For an hour Thursday, cars of members lined up around FiftyForward, driving around to see staff members social distanced in masks.
It's called a beep and greet. It was a drive-thru sock-hop, serving up a little jukebox nostalgia, a Donelson Café burger hot off the grill, and some iced cold lemonade. Center director Lisa Maddox said the most important thing was the chance for members to see friendly, familiar faces.
"I love these people," she said. "We want them to know we're still here. We're still thinking about them. We care about them."
While Ada waits for the day the halls are no longer empty, she's finding something as simple as a free air hug can mean the world to someone.
