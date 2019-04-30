NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fifth-grade student at a Nashville elementary school has arrested for carrying a gun to school on Monday.
Acting on a student’s tip, a Lakeview Design Center Elementary teach found a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun hidden in bushes outside the school.
Police said the pistol had been wrapped in a 10-year-old fifth grader’s jacket. The gun’s magazine was located in his backpack.
The student was charged with theft (the gun had been reported stolen), carrying a gun on school property and underage gun possession.
The 10-year-old told police that he found the gun at home. He showed the gun to other students but did not threaten them with it.
