NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The fifth and final suspect wanted in a Friday morning pursuit has been arrested. 

On Friday afternoon, Hendersonville detectives said they arrested 19-year-old Robert Wade in Nashville. Wade had fled from a stolen car after a pursuit Friday morning. 

D'Andre Pruitt, 19; Ke'Sean Smith, 19; Quintez Brown, 19; and Tamron Collins, 18 were all arrested Friday morning and charged with possession of stolen property and evading arrest. Tamron Collins was also charged with reckless endangerment, window tint violation, and driving while suspended.

Officials tell us Hendersonville Police officers were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that started on the 500 block of West Main Street in Hendersonville around 2:30 a.m. The vehicle had a stolen tag.

The pursuit ended in a wreck on Whites Creek Pike at Old Hickory Blvd. in Davidson County after officers were able to spike the vehicle. The suspect's car was riding on two rims during the pursuit. Firearms were found inside the vehicle as well as evidence believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries and other thefts.

Three of the four suspects arrested Friday morning were taken to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

