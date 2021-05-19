NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A few months back, a place where you can eat, dine, and shop downtown opened its doors.
Fifth + Broadway has been a popular destination for locals and tourists since opening and starting tomorrow, the rest of its food hall will be ready to serve hungry guests.
In the new Assembly Hall, restaurants like Prince's Hot Chicken, Pharmacy, Coco's Hattie Jane's, and many more will debut.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is out at Fifth + Broadway getting a sneak peak of the new additions.
Click here to learn more about the Assembly Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.