NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The popular Fifth + Broadway location had its Phase 2 opening on Thursday called the "Assembly Food Hall."

The multilevel Assembly Food Hall will feature 14 new eateries as well as 10 bars, an acoustic stage, and a rooftop concert venue. It is officially the largest food hall in the country, boasting an expansive 100,000 square feet.

Similar to Phase 1 of the project, Phase 2 will feature a wide range of new flavors and cuisine, but include "Nashville's original famous hot chicken."

Phase 2 Eateries: Coco’s Café & Dulce

Coco’s Fresh Italian

Hattie Jane’s Creamery

Hōru Sushi Kitchen

Istanbul Shawarma

Pharmacy Burger

Pharmacy Wurst

Philly Special

Prince’s Hot Chicken

Saffron

Sixty Vines

Steam Boys

The Leige Waffle Co.

Velvet Taco

The entertainment and dining spot has become a favorite in Nashville, featuring some of the region's most popular eateries and bars. Situated right across from the Bridgestone Stadium and sitting along Broadway, the location is right in Nashville's entertainment hub center.

The official grand opening celebration of the Assembly Food Hall will happen June 11 to 13.

For more information, click here.