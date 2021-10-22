NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The businesses in Fifth + Broadway will be hosting a large-scale job fair for more than 10 of their stores and restaurants, with a wide range of roles available.
"We've got opportunities from working for Lush, Cava, Free People, the Twelve Thirty Club and even some positions on property supporting the facility itself," Property Manager at Fifth + Broadway Monika Hartman said.
Since the pandemic, retailers across the country have been struggling to fill positions. As a result, the businesses are looking for anyone who needs work or wants a part-time job for the holidays.
"We really want to do this big push right now going into the holidays," said Hartman. "We want to help out the community. We know there are job seekers out there that maybe don't know what they're looking for, and so the opportunity for them to come down here and check out a wide range is what we're looking to provide."
Coffee and snacks with be provided, as well as parking validation with proof of resume. The job fair will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The following businesses will be included in the job fair:
For more information on Fifth + Broadway, click here.
