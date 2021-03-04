NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of Nashville’s newest downtown development is finally opening to the public today.

Fifth + Broadway is Music City’s first-ever dining and retail district on Broadway after more than four years in the making.

“Fifth + Broadway builds on the strong identity of downtown as the neighborhood where everyone can find something special and uniquely Nashville, in an unprecedented way,” Tom Turner, President and CEO, Nashville Downtown Partnership, said.

You can find the new location across from Bridgestone Arena and the Ryman Auditorium.

Local art dealer rebuilds at Fifth + Broadway after Christmas Day bombing One of Fifth + Broadway’s newest tenants when it opens next week didn’t plan on being there. That’s because her home art studio was already successful downtown until the Christmas Day bombing blew it away.

Some of its new retail stores and dining features Nash Collection, Ariat, Cava, Hattie B's Hot Chicken, and much more.

The project also included an apartment tower attached to the retail and dining buildings called 'The Place at Fifth + Broadway,' which is the tallest rent apartment tower in the state.

“So much heart and hard work has been put into making this something Nashville will be proud of. People returning to downtown, both local and visiting, will discover a destination unlike anything before in Nashville. In the future will come programmed events and installations, which along with the best tenants, will keep people engaged, excited, and coming back again and again," Tom Miller, General Manager of the new location, said.

The Fifth + Broadway project also includes the new National Museum of African American Music which made its debut to the public in January.