NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fifth + Broadway is officially open to the public.

After four years in the making, the mega multi-use development is open for business with dozens of retail and restaurant spots. The newest downtown development is located at the cross street of 5th Avenue and Broadway Street across from the Bridgestone Arena in the old convention center site.

The whole complex is walkable, making for easy access for visiting tourists. There are several parking garages for locals who drive to visit.

Space is filled with local favorites such as Hattie B’s and DeSano’s Pizza. Some big national brands such as Ray-Ban and Sephora make it the first of their kind in downtown Nashville. On Thursday, several ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies were held, drawing in large crowds.

Local art dealer rebuilds at Fifth + Broadway after Christmas Day bombing One of Fifth + Broadway’s newest tenants when it opens next week didn’t plan on being there. That’s because her home art studio was already successful downtown until the Christmas Day bombing blew it away.

“We opened at 11:00 A.M., and they just keep flooding in. It’s amazing,” Erik Hugley, the Area Director of Shake Shack, said.

Fifth + Broadway is the second Nashville location for Shake Shack, a fast-casual American burger joint that’s popular all across the country.

“We always like to be in really cool areas, and this is an amazing complex with amazing shops and retail,” said Hugley. “You got Bridgestone right over there and Broadway. Shake Shack loves to be in incredible areas where locals and tourists alike can join.”

After you grab a bite to eat, you can browse the local boutiques like Hollie Ray for clothing or Tecovas for unique, custom-made boots. Or you stop in for a blowout at The Dry House. The owner, Ali Ryan, says being downtown is a step in the right direction to grow their business and reach a more diverse clientele.

“It’s the heart of Nashville, and everything is growing and changing,” Ryan said. “We were lucky enough to be in Green Hills for the last eight years and slowly progress to move a little bit more downtown. So it’s been really fun to have tourists and locals here to experience the Fifth + Broadway project. It’s been great.”

Fifth + Broadway is open seven days a week. More tenant announcements will be made in the coming months, along with a second South Assembly Food Hall opening in May.