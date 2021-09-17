NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Fifth + Broadway has lots of opportunities for activities, and this weekend the venue is hosting its first ever pop-up fitness event.
"Movefit" with Dani D. Fitness is happening Saturday at 9 a.m.
The event will be easy to find it's happening in the "L" of Fifth + Broadway right under that big screen outside.
“Movefit fitness is a strong, empowering dance format that I created like eight years ago," Dani saidl. "It’s meant for everybody, literally, so young, old, male, female, big, small ,everyone is welcome to this."
Tickets are on sale now at eventbrite.com. Use code "ddf" for $5 off tickets.
